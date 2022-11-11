MSU basketball team to step into history aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln

Aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO, CA (WILX) - The stage for this year’s Armed Forces Classic is aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s Naval forces – the most adaptable and survivable airfields in the world.

On any given day, Sailors aboard an aircraft carrier and its air wing come to the fight trained and equipped across a full range of missions. They are ready to control the sea, conduct strikes, and maneuver across the electromagnetic spectrum and cyberspace.

No other naval force fields a commensurate range and depth of combat capabilities.

Aircraft carriers continue to be the centerpiece of the forces necessary for operating forward. In times of crisis, the first question leaders ask is: “Where are the carriers?” Often the presence of an aircraft carrier has deterred potential adversaries from striking against U.S. interests. Aircraft carriers support and operate aircraft that engage in attacks on airborne, afloat and ashore targets that threaten free use of the sea and engage in sustained power projection operations in support of U.S. and coalition forces.

The aircraft carrier and its strike group also engage in maritime security operations to interdict threats to merchant shipping and prevent the use of the seas for terrorism and piracy. Aircraft carriers also provide unique capabilities for disaster response and humanitarian assistance. The embarked carrier air wing provides helicopters for direct support and C4I assets to support them and ensure aid is routed quickly and safely

