Michigan State Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on I-94

By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on I-94.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-94, just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a black sedan that fled toward Jackson. The vehicle will have damage on the driver’s side. Further details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.

