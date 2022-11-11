Michigan Senate pass Bill to permanently allow cocktails to-go

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate passed SB1163 on Thursday. This Bill would permanently allow the sale of cocktails to-go from restaurants, bars, and distilleries with tasting rooms. Passing by a vote of 37 – 1, the Bill will now go to the House for consideration.

“Cocktails to-go continue to provide a stable source of revenue as Michigan businesses cope with the lasting challenges related to the pandemic, including staff shortages, supply chain disruptions and inflation,” said Andy Deloney, Distilled Spirits Council Vice President of State Government Relations. “This is a great step towards offering increased support for Michigan’s hospitality businesses.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 5811 into law in July 2020 allowing cocktails to-go in sealed containers until Jan. 1, 2026.

“Cocktails to-go were instrumental in helping many Michigan distilleries navigate and survive the challenges of COVID,” said Jon O’Connor, owner of Long Road Distillers and president of the Michigan Craft Distillers Association. “Making permanent cocktails to-go will allow consumers to enjoy safely, comfortably and responsibly from home, the amazing spirits made here in Michigan and will help Michigan distilleries to recover and thrive as hospitality trends continue to change with consumer demands. "

“The hospitality industry has been devastated over the last couple of years, and making consumer-friendly measures like cocktails to-go permanent gives these businesses an opportunity to recover and a sense of stability for the future,” said Conrad Haremza, Michigan Spirits Association President. “We applaud the Michigan Senate for taking up and passing this bill and Senator Curtis Hertel, Jr., for his leadership.”

