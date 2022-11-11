Michigan Representatives introduce Bills to label classrooms for emergencies

(Credit: Pixabay)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Representatives Julie M. Rogers (D-Kalamazoo) and Graham Filler (R-Clinton County) introduced House Bills will be used to clearly mark the exterior of school buildings for first responders.

Under the House Bill 6509, school administrators would install high-visibility markers to identify doors, classrooms, and other rooms from the outside of the building. A space to support school districts in implementation would be a part of House Bill 6510 which was also introduced.

“Installing these markers is a simple, low-tech way to help first responders orient themselves as quickly as possible when they arrive at a school emergency,” Rogers said. “This legislation would make schools safer for kids and teachers in many types of emergencies.”

“Marking rooms from the outside was one of the recommendations of the 2018 School Safety Task Force,” Filler said. “But this commonsense safety measure has not yet been implemented statewide. These bills are a way to follow through on improving school safety.”

The introduced House Bills will be presented to the committee at the next session meeting of the Michigan House.

