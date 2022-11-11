Michigan golfers get their last stroke in before season ends

(WILX)
By Gena Harris
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - People are enjoying the last few days of nice weather in Mid-Michigan.

Thursday was a record-breaking day in Lansing, it reached a high of 75 degrees. And with pleasant weather comes the extension of summer sports. At Eldorado Golf course in Mason, golfers enjoyed one last round before the winter weather hits.

Dylan Leece has been golfing for the last 15 years, he said being out this late on the golf course has only happened twice.

“Some guys I play with, we play deep into the cold, but we have heaters and covers, so it allows you to do that with lots of layers,” Leece said. “But this is a lot nicer, I definitely like this more.”

The regular golfing season runs from April 1st to October 31st but since the warm weather has kept up steady, General Manager Mike Bell said Thursday brought out the golfers.

“Back then, we had a record day of 160 golfers and today we’ve done 215, so our record is going with the weather,” Bell said. “Indicating that people are out enjoying the weather and want to get that last round of golf in shorts and short sleeves.”

Bell said looking ahead he might close shop in the next few days because temperatures are expected to drop.

Leaving golfers like Dylan Leece to go indoors for the winter.

“Use stimulators all winter long, I’m in a winter league inside, so we got 12 weeks inside, indoor league, so now that fills the gap from now till April,” said Leece.

