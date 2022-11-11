Magnussen Making Formula One Move

SAO PAULO (AP) - Kevin Magnussen has shocked rivals in Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying by earning pole position for Saturday’s sprint race at Interlagos. It is the first pole in the Formula One career of the 30-year-old Danish driver. He celebrated by making faces at the cameras before the third qualifying session was over and jumped on his car and punched the air in the drizzle. Magnussen started in F1 in 2014 and returned to the series this year after a one-year absence as the replacement for Russian driver Nikita Mazepin.

