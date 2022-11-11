Lansing partnership gives hundreds of free pairs of footwear to veterans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Soles4Vets is a partnership that works to provide free footwear for veterans.

Footprints of Michigan, Feldman Chevrolet and UAW Locals 652 and 724 did just that Friday. They were able to give out hundreds of pairs of shoes.

“It’s a small token of our appreciation for the sacrifices they give, their dedication to our country,” said Geronimo Lerma. “It’s the least we can do to show our appreciation.”

WILX News 10 is partnering with Footprints of Michigan for a fundraising effort called Boots on the Playground. Starting Monday, you can drop off your new or gently-used children’s boots at our station at 500 American Road in south Lansing.

Other drop-off locations include Sylvan Learning Centers in Lansing and Jackson, Tommy’s Car wash in Lansing, Modern Woodmen in Lansing and J & B Boots in Williamston.

More information can be found on Footprints of Michigan’s Soles4Vets website here.

