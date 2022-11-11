Intersection of Pine and Saginaw in Lansing back open following accident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning around 4:45 a.m., the intersection of Pine and Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed due to an accident.

The accident happened in front of Quality Dairy and Walnut Manor Apartments.

The wreckage from the accident has been cleared and the intersection is now back open.

At this time, it is not confirmed how many people have been injured or the extent of their injuries.

News 10 contacted the Lansing Police Department for more information.

Stay with News 10 for more updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.