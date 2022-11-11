Deer destroy 2,000 trees at Clinton County tree farm
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Christmas Tree farm in Clinton County will not be open for normal business this year because deer ate most of their trees.
The damage happened at Reverman Tree Farms, located on Forest Hill Road, where deer chewed away roughly 2,000 trees.
Jim Reverman, who owns the farm, said he will have to cut down the damaged trees and plant new ones that deer don’t like to eat. He hopes to bring back their Christmas Tree selection soon.
He said wreaths will still be available at the farm this winter.
Read next:
- Michigan State Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on I-94
- Sparrow at capacity with young RSV patients
- Street and sidewalk closures for Silver Bells in the City in Downtown Lansing
- Pedestrian dies after being struck by semi truck on US-127
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.