Deer destroy 2,000 trees at Clinton County tree farm

By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Christmas Tree farm in Clinton County will not be open for normal business this year because deer ate most of their trees.

The damage happened at Reverman Tree Farms, located on Forest Hill Road, where deer chewed away roughly 2,000 trees.

Jim Reverman, who owns the farm, said he will have to cut down the damaged trees and plant new ones that deer don’t like to eat. He hopes to bring back their Christmas Tree selection soon.

He said wreaths will still be available at the farm this winter.

