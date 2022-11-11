Deals and specials for veterans and active duty on Veterans Day

Honoring all who served.(WSMV)
Nov. 11, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several restaurant chains and retailers are offering free meals, drinks, and other items on Friday to say “thank you” to veterans and current active-duty members of the military.

· 7-Eleven: a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog

· Applebees: Free meal from a special menu.

· BJ’s: Free meal from a special menu and a Dr. Pepper beverage.

· Bob Evans: Free meal from special menu.

· Buffalo Wild Wings: 10 free boneless wings and fries.

· California Pizza Kitchen: Free entrée and non-alcoholic drink from a special menu.

· Chili’s: Free meal from special menu.

· Cracker Barrel: Free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake.

· Denny’s: Free Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. – noon.

· Dickey’s Barbeque Pit: Free pulled pork sandwich.

· Dunkin: Free donut.

· Hooters: Free meal from special menu with purchase of beverage.

· IHop: Free red, white and blue pancake meal. Dine-in only from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

· Krispy Kreme: Free coffee and doughnut.

· Little Caesars: Free Hot-n-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

· McDonalds: Free breakfast combo until 10:30 a.m.

· Olive Garden: Free entrée from special menu.

· Outback: Free Bloomin Onion and Coca-Cola beverage.

· Red Lobster: Free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp meal with fries and coleslaw.

· Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double burger with bottomless fries

· Starbucks: Free 12-ounce coffee, served hot or cold.

· Steak n Shake: Free milkshake.

· Texas Roadhouse: Voucher for a free meal until May 30, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. No purchase is necessary.

· TGI Friday’s: Free meal from special menu. Offered between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

· Wendy’s: Free breakfast combo.

· White Castle: Free combo meal.

Most restaurants and retailers do require proof of military service to receive free items or offers. Some deals may only be available at participating locations or may only be available for dine-in purchases.

