Brothers carry on family legacy in Michigan State Police

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The newest members of the Michigan State Police marched into their graduation ceremony Thursday morning.

Among those in attendance were four brothers and one cousin - all Michigan State Police troopers. Two brothers from the Bowers’ family graduated from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School.

Bailey and Brandon Bowers will serve with their two brothers and cousin together at the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.

The Bowers have three generations of public service in their family - between the military, police and fire fighters. The brothers are carrying on their family legacy.

“We have such a high value here and the way we treat the public and we are very professional,” Bailey Bowers said. “It stood out as an agency my family said so many good things about it, I can’t wait to get out there and serve the people of Michigan.”

Bailey Bowers graduated alongside his older brother Brandon Bowers as a trooper Thursday at the Lansing Center.

“I think it’s a unique opportunity,” Bailey Bowers said. “I feel quite lucky to be able to follow my family’s footsteps.”

“We were best friends before we were brothers, it felt like,” Brandon Bowers said. “I can count on him for anything - even before we were troopers.”

They said they made it to graduation day by leaning on each other. They struggled together and completed the 20-week program that tested them physically and mentally.

“Right next to each other and just trying to figure out what the heck we were doing and trying to get through this while everyone was screaming at us.”

Five Bowers bound by blood, now as brothers in the Michigan State Police.

