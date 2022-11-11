Astros Need A General Manager

Click is the 13th general manager in Astros history.
Click is the 13th general manager in Astros history.(Major League Baseball)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Astros general manager James Click will not be given a new contract. The team has announced the highly unusual move just six days after Houston won the World Series. Manager Dusty Baker was given a one-year contract earlier this week. Click was hired from the Tampa Bay Rays before the 2020 season and appeared increasingly distant from owner Jim Crane. Click said Tuesday at the general managers meetings in Las Vegas that his contract expired Oct. 31 and that he was given little advance notice of the Wednesday news conference to announce Baker’s deal.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Barber
Lansing Township police identify person of interest in dumped body investigation
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Pedestrian dies after being struck by semi truck on US-127
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-3381.
East Lansing police seek 2 in vandalism investigation
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
A report was submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office requesting criminal charges...
3 charged in shooting and killing 2 dogs in Lansing

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL preseason...
One More Week For Watson
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Irving Closer to a Return?
Lewis Hamilton drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
Magnussen Making Formula One Move
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hurdles Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20)...
Allen Questionable For Sunday