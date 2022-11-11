Allen Questionable For Sunday

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hurdles Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20)...
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hurdles Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has tested his sore throwing elbow for the first time this week. He is listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills say Allen’s practice time is limited, which is still considered a step in the right direction after missing the previous two sessions. He hurt his right elbow in the final minutes of a loss to the New York Jets last weekend.  Backup quarterback Case Keenum would start for the Bills if Allen doesn’t play. Starting safety Jordan Poyer and starting defensive end Greg Rousseau have been ruled out.

