What the Tech: Siri answers your phone

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyone’s favorite smart assistant can do more than play music and tell you the weather forecast: it can also act as a receptionist.

Siri can do a lot of things you probably didn’t know she can do.

There are many reasons you might not be able to answer the phone by touching it. Maybe you have mobility issues, maybe your hands are dirty or you’re washing the dishes. But Siri can answer the phone for you, and it’s simple to set up.

Open your iPhone settings and go to Siri and search. Make sure the “listen for “hey Siri” is turned on. Then, scroll down to “announce calls.” This setting allows you to use the feature only while wearing headphones, using headphones, and Apple CarPlay.

Here’s what’s going to happen when you change these settings: Your phone will ring, Siri will say “call from” and will announce who’s calling. You can then say “Siri, answer the phone” and you’ll be connected. If you’re not able to hold the phone up to your ear, say “Siri, answer the call on speaker.”

You’ll be able to talk to the person calling from several feet away. You’ll also want to go back into settings and turn on “call hang up.” This is a new feature, so if you don’t see it, update your phone to iOS 16. This way, when you want to end the call just say “Siri, hang up.”

Unfortunately for Android users, there isn’t an option that works for every android brand. Since each android phone is different, you should check the accessibility settings to see if there’s one for your device.

Apple continues to update Siri’s ability to help in several different ways. Just update your phone to the latest iPhone operating system.

