What the Tech: Make money for the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Americans are expected to spend nearly $1,000 dollars during the holidays. If you haven’t saved up that much, you may be looking for a way to make some extra money.

Rather than running out to find a second job, you could have some success online. It sounds like a get-rich-quick-scheme, even though it’ll take a couple of months. But if you start right now, these tips can help you bank up to $1,000 by January 1.

Surveys

People do make money answering questions. How easy is that? Of course, you may not be able to generate a thousand bucks but you can pad your wallet with just your opinions. Don’t expect it to be easy. Some surveys that pay $20 can take hours to complete.

Selling items you no longer use

Before filling your home with more stuff, sell some of what you already have but don’t use. List clothes on Poshmark, Depop, and ThredUp, Mercari for items, and Facebook Marketplace for anything. List them at a bargain price if you want to move them fast.

Skills for sale

Got skills? Look at Fiverr.com and Upwork. Offer to teach guitar lessons, transcribe podcasts, accounting, graphics, voice work, and virtual assistant. Depending on your skills, you can charge up to $100 an hour. A tip: charge less until you start getting reviews.

Saving

Maybe the best way to gain money for the holidays isn’t technically earning it, but saving it. Take a look at all your monthly subscriptions. Can you cancel Netflix, Spotify Premium, or Hulu for a couple of months? That’s money staying in your account to pay off credit cards in January. A recent survey reveals on average, Americans spend nearly $300 a month just on subscriptions.

How much you earn or save depends on how aggressive you want to be. But these things, do work.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average American spent just under $1,000 on holiday gifts, decorations, and food last year.

