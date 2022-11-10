WATCH LIVE: Record warmth and remembering a legendary wreck
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki explains the record warmth we’re seeing and how long it will last.
We talk about a blizzard to the west, remember a legendary shipwreck, and some pricey art is up for grabs. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- Near record warmth today to wintry weather this weekend
- Brinks makes history as first female Senate Majority Leader in Michigan
- 3 suspects charged in shooting and killing 2 dogs
- Millage to build a new Jackson County Jail shot down by voters
- Democrats to control Michigan Legislature following 2022 Election
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 10, 2022
- Average High: 49º Average Low 34º
- Lansing Record High: 74° 2020
- Lansing Record Low: 9° 1895
- Jackson Record High: 75º 2020
- Jackson Record Low: 18º 1921
