Staudt's Rising Stars: Kara Campbell

This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Kara Campbell from Charlotte.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
This week's Staudt's Rising Star is Kara Campbell from Charlotte.

She has played basketball as a point guard and a pitcher in baseball. Kara loves running, biking and plays guitar.

She also has a kitten named Mia.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

