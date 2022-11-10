Rep. Matt Hall selected to serve as next Michigan House Republican Leader

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Matt Hall was selected Thursday by Michigan House Republicans to serve as the next GOP caucus leader for the 2023-24 legislative term.

Hall, a resident of Comstock Township, serves as the chairman of the House Tax Party Committee and the chairman of the House Republican Caucus. He was reelected Tuesday to represent the State House District 42.

“I’m proud to have the trust of my colleagues and of this chamber,” Hall said. “And I look forward to leading that effort and delivering solutions for Michigan families over the next two years.”

Hall said he will prioritize inflation and job growth in his new role.

“We will make sure the people’s voice is heard loudly and clearly in this House,” Hall said. “That is what the people who elected us expect of us.”

