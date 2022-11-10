Qatar Struggling To Host World Cup

THE HUBLOT LOVES FOOTBALL METAVERSE STADIUM SEEN FROM ABOVE WITH THE BIG BANG E FIFA WORLD CUP...
THE HUBLOT LOVES FOOTBALL METAVERSE STADIUM SEEN FROM ABOVE WITH THE BIG BANG E FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR TM (PRNewsfoto/Hublot SA)(PRNewswire)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - World Cup host Qatar is among the world’s most water-stressed countries. It’s a problem the tiny, wealthy Persian Gulf emirate has largely paid its way out of thanks to expensive technology known as desalination that makes seawater drinkable. The country that’s normally home to 2.9 million people receives less than four inches of rain per year on average and has no surface water. Qatar will increase its water supply by 10% during the World Cup when an expected 1.2 million people will descend on the country.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WILX News 10 has team coverage across the state to bring you the latest election news on air...
2022 Michigan election results
Proposal 3 passes in Michigan midterms
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Michigan
Check your cameras: Lansing Township police investigating after body dumped
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander celebrates the last out in the fifth inning in...
Verlander Opts Out of Contract
Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
Hamilton Hoping For Better Racing Days Ahead
In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines...
D. C. Attorney Goes After Snyder
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Cross Country Off to Regionals