MSU Cross Country Off to Regionals

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s and women’s cross country teams will run in the NCAA Great Lakes Regional Meet this Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Big Ten champion MSU women are ranked 19th in the country. The women’s race begins at 10am with the men following an hour later. The MSU women are looking to qualify for their 22nd consecutive NCAA championship and the men for their second straight after finishing fourth in the Big Ten championships.

