Michigan’s biggest bucks coming Jackson area country market

(WTOK)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away.

Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) biologists will be on-site examining the deer and answering any questions.

Jerome Country Market is excepting over 5000 deer processed this deer season.

The event kicks off on Nov. 15 and will run until Nov. 16, starting at 8 a.m. at Jerome Country Market located at 8985 E. Chicago Rd., Jerome.

More information can be found by visiting https://jeromecountrymarketllc.com/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WILX News 10 has team coverage across the state to bring you the latest election news on air...
2022 Michigan election results
Proposal 3 passes in Michigan midterms
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Michigan
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
Check your cameras: Lansing Township police investigating after body dumped

Latest News

A report was submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office requesting criminal charges...
3 suspects charged in shooting of 2 dogs in South Lansing
Clinton Transit is honoring Clinton County veterans and their families with fare-free rides.
Clinton Transit buses honor veterans with free rides
Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency honor veterans at the State Capitol
Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by the Director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs...
Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency honor veterans at the State Capitol