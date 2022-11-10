Michigan’s biggest bucks coming Jackson area country market

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away.

Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) biologists will be on-site examining the deer and answering any questions.

Jerome Country Market is excepting over 5000 deer processed this deer season.

The event kicks off on Nov. 15 and will run until Nov. 16, starting at 8 a.m. at Jerome Country Market located at 8985 E. Chicago Rd., Jerome.

More information can be found by visiting https://jeromecountrymarketllc.com/.

