Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency honor veterans at the State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ahead of Veterans Day, a celebration at the Michigan State Capitol will take place to honor those who have fought for our country.

On Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by the Director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, Paul D. Rogers, Army Major General. Together they will post the colors of veterans who have fought in foreign wars.

There will be a performance of the National Anthem and Vietnam veterans will be honored by being awarded a pin for their service as well.

Remarks will be led by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general, and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, including MVAA Director Zaneta Adams, Rachel Wade, a disabled veteran of the U.S. Army and MVAA Buddy-to-Buddy Coordinator for Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb County, and Michigan State Representative Terry Sabo.

The ceremony is to take place at the State Capitol in Heritage Hall at 100 N. Capitol Ave., Lansing.

