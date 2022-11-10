Lansing Township police identify person of interest in dumped body investigation

Jeremy Barber
Jeremy Barber(Lansing Township Police Department)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified 43-year-old Jeremy Barber as a person of interest in the suspicious death of Randolph Lee Putmon.

Both men are from Lansing.

Background: Check your cameras: Lansing Township police investigating after body dumped

Police said Putmon’s body was found Monday morning by a dumpster near St. Joseph Street and Lentz Court intersection.

According to the Lansing Township Police Department, an unknown dark-colored pickup truck containing at least two people arrived at the scene, where at least one person was seen dragging the body out of the truck’s bed and leaving it next to the dumpster. Police said the pickup arrived and left the area on St. Joseph Street.

Police said Putmon, 45, was staying with Barber on Sunday night at an address less than a mile from where his body was found.

Authorities said Barber is believed to be driving a Chevrolet S 10 or a similar truck. Police describe the truck as having a factory color dark red that had been spray-painted matte black.

A photo of Barber provided by the Lansing Township Police Department can be seen above.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Jeremy Barber or the pickup truck is urged to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-999-0291.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WILX News 10 has team coverage across the state to bring you the latest election news on air...
2022 Michigan election results
Proposal 3 passes in Michigan midterms
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Michigan
Check your cameras: Lansing Township police investigating after body dumped
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

modern woodmen
Studio 10: About the Vette for Vets Fundraiser
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kara Campbell
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kara Campbell
Nursing students at Minnesota State University, Mankato are pictured Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022,...
Cultural competency crucial to quality healthcare
Mid-Michigan voters pass school millages
Mid-Michigan voters pass school millages
Cultural competency, crucial to quality healthcare