Jackson firefighters hold car seat safety checks

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson held a car seat inspection program to ensure the safety of children in the car.

Setting up a car seat can be more challenging than people realize. You can run into issues with loose installation, incorrect shoulder strap positioning, loose harnesses, improperly routed seat belts, and not using the top tether can all lead to injury with children in a car.

Checking shoulder straps, chest plates, and the tightness level can increase the safety of children in car seats.

“With the roads getting more slippery in the coming months or snow, it’s going to be more dangerous to travel,” said Matthew Jabkiewicz, City of Jackson Fire Department firefighter. Adding, “There’s a high percentage of car seats that are not installed properly.”

An inspection takes around 15 minutes, and it is recommended that you bring your child with you.

The inspections are free and no prior sign-up is needed. Jackson families are welcome to visit the Central Fire Station, 518 North Jackson St., for their upcoming check on Monday, Dec. 13, 1-3 p.m.

Contact the Jackson Fire Department Central Fire Station with questions about this program by calling 517-788-4150.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.