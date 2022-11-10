Hamilton Hoping For Better Racing Days Ahead

By Tim Staudt
Nov. 10, 2022
-Lewis Hamilton rebounded from last year’s crushing defeat in the Formula One season finale to return to racing when many believed he’d walk away. Instead, he refocused and returned in 2022 determined to win his record eighth title. But his Mercedes has been a beast to drive and Hamilton is winless as he heads into Sunday’s race in Brazil. He has just two more chances to avoid the first losing season of his 16-year career. He wants a multi-year contract extension to help Mercedes rebuild its struggling car and to win a record eighth F1 title.

