First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Oh what a day Thursday with the sunshine and warm temperatures. Lansing set a record high with 76º and Jackson tied the record high with 75º. One look at the calendar and you know we cannot keep the warm temperatures for much longer. Our average high temperature is now 49º and the average low temperature is 33º.

Today the warm temperatures come to an end with a cold front passing through the area around midday. Temperatures climb to the upper 50s ahead of the front, but will slowly start to drop behind the front this afternoon. Tonight low temperatures will be close to average in the low 30s. This weekend plan on high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40º with overnight lows in the 20s. Highs near 40º and lows in the 20s continue next week.

The cold front moving through the area early this afternoon will have a lot of clouds with it, but not much in the way of precipitation. We have just the small chance of a sprinkle or two of rain with the front. Heavier rainfall will be to our East from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole. Tonight the clouds should thin out across the area. This weekend with cold air flowing across Lake Michigan plan on clouds and at times a few peeks at the sun. Both Saturday and Sunday we have the chance of seeing a few snowflakes off the lake or possibly a drop or two of rain. Some accumulating snow is possible this weekend close to Lake Michigan, but here in Mid-Michigan it should be just trace amounts of precipitation.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 11, 2022

Average High: 49º Average Low 33º

Lansing Record High: 71° 1909

Lansing Record Low: 8° 1895

Jackson Record High: 72º 1964

Jackson Record Low: 7º 2019

