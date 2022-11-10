DeWitt Township police seeks driver in indecent exposure investigation

By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in DeWitt Township are looking for the driver of a GMC Acadia in connection with an indecent exposure complaint.

According to authorities, the incident happened Nov. 4 near the intersection of Twinbrook Drive and Old US-27.

Police describe the drive as a white man in his late 30s or early 40s. He was wearing a neon yellow shirt.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.

