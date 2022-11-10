D. C. Attorney Goes After Snyder

In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines...
In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The District of Columbia attorney general’s office has filed a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the civil complaint for colluding to deceive fans at a news conference. Racine says the team and league violated D.C. consumers’ rights based on what they knew about the organization’s workplace misconduct. The Commanders are the subject of multiple ongoing investigations into workplace culture and potential financial improprieties. Lawyers representing the team say the Commanders welcome this opportunity to defend the organization in a court of law.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WILX News 10 has team coverage across the state to bring you the latest election news on air...
2022 Michigan election results
Proposal 3 passes in Michigan midterms
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Michigan
Check your cameras: Lansing Township police investigating after body dumped
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander celebrates the last out in the fifth inning in...
Verlander Opts Out of Contract
THE HUBLOT LOVES FOOTBALL METAVERSE STADIUM SEEN FROM ABOVE WITH THE BIG BANG E FIFA WORLD CUP...
Qatar Struggling To Host World Cup
Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
Hamilton Hoping For Better Racing Days Ahead
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Cross Country Off to Regionals