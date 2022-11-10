Clinton Transit buses honor veterans with free rides

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Clinton Transit is honoring Clinton County veterans and their families with fare-free rides.

“We wanted a way to both honor and support military veterans throughout the community,” says MaLissa Schutt, Clinton Transit’s Executive Director. “For many veterans, transportation is a major barrier to accessing education, medical care, employment and other important places. Wherever they’re heading, we want our veterans to know we’d be honored to give them a ride.”

Veterans must register ahead of their first ride and when registered, riders can call the dispatch office to schedule their rides on the Clinton Transit mobile app.

Clinton Transit will also offer free-of-charge walk-on service for veterans at St. Johns, Bath, and DeWitt areas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday based on route availability and on a first come, first-served basis.

“It is absolutely the right thing to do,” says Schutt, adding, “Addressing mobility needs is always good business and the returns include a thriving and more connected community. We’re fortunate to have the support of our partners, including American Legion Post 153 in St. Johns, to help make this happen.”

For mobility needs beyond published hours, residents are encouraged to call Clinton Transit. “We have staff working to ensure everyone’s mobility needs are met through coordination and collaboration with other transportation providers,” says Schutt.

You can register in advance by calling the dispatch office at 989-224-8127, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It may take up to one business day for new accounts to be reviewed and processed.

