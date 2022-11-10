Brinks makes history as first female Senate Majority Leader in Michigan

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senator Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) was selected by the Senate Democratic Caucus as the first female Senate Majority Leader in Michigan history for the 102nd Legislature.

“I am honored to be elected by my peers to lead the first Democratic Majority in the Michigan Senate since 1983. Along with Democratic leadership in the House and governor’s office, we are ready to lead a legislature that prioritizes people over politics,” said Senator Brinks.

4.5 million ballots were cast, the highest turnout for a midterm election in Michigan history.

Senator Brinks said she’s ready to work with Governor Gretchen Whitmer to make the Great Lakes State a place where people can thrive.

“I’m excited to lead this talented team of legislators. As a majority for the people, we will prioritize the needs of Michigan residents and the rights they deserve in everything we do. Creating good-paying jobs and safe work environments, making health care accessible and affordable, delivering our kids the world-class public education they deserve, and ensuring equality for all are just some of the fundamental values we will uphold,” said Senator Brinks.

Democrats gained control of the Michigan Senate for the first time in 40 years on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

