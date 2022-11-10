Auto supplier investing $82M in Jackson County, retaining 241 jobs

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc. (MACI) is making an $82 million investment in Jackson County. It’s the largest employer in Jackson County and is a high-volume assembly manufacturer that supplies multiple Toyota models.

MACI is beginning its production of new products that support the industry’s transition to electric vehicles it also plans to expand at its existing facility in Parma. This project will generate a total investment of $82 million and keep 241 jobs in Michigan.

“The Enterprise Group of Jackson considers this project a transformational and significant opportunity for MACI and our Jackson community. We are excited about MACI’s equipment investment to bring localized production of electric compressors to Michigan, specifically Jackson County, Michigan,” said Enterprise Group of Jackson Vice President of Economic Development Alex Masten. “This project has a huge impact on our local economy in terms of retained jobs and capital investment, so we are pleased to hear of the MEDC’s and MSF boards’ support of this very important transition.”

The Michigan Strategic Fund has approved a five-year, 100 percent State Essential Services Assessment negotiated assessment rate for the company, which is valued at $984,000 for the company’s $82 million investment. The company also anticipates receiving a property tax abatement in support of the project.

