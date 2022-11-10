Livestream: Armed Forces Classic Carrier Edition - From the Flight Deck Special

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 is going live from San Diego tonight at 7 p.m.

Join News 10 for From the Flight Deck, a preview of Friday’s basketball game between MSU and Gonzaga on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in honor of Veterans’ Day

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. It can be watched on-air or online in the video player above.

