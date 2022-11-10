59 Troopers graduate from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School

Preparing to serve Michiganders, 59 troopers graduate from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Preparing to serve Michiganders, 59 troopers graduate from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School.

The ceremony took place in Lansing where Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote speaker. Colonel Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police (MSP), gave the Oath of Office to 59 people who will begin their assignments at MSP posts across the state starting next week.

“The Michigan State Police is one of the nation’s premier law enforcement agencies, and I am so proud of the 59 Michiganders in the 142nd Trooper Recruit School for joining their ranks,” said Governor Whitmer. “As a former prosecutor, public safety will always be a core issue for me, and I will work with anyone to bring down crime and build up our communities. I am so grateful to the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make every day to keep us safe. Together, let’s keep families safe as they go to work, drop their kids off at school, or run errands in their neighborhood.”

Beginning on Sunday, June 26 with 85 prospective troopers at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing, recruits received training in patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision-making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, and precision driving.

Including the 59 graduates of the 142nd Trooper Recruit School, there are approximately 1,192 troopers assigned statewide, and a total of 1,888 enlisted members in the MSP.

