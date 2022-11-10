3 suspects charged in shooting of 2 dogs in South Lansing

A report was submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office requesting criminal charges...
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three people are facing multiple charges in the shooting of two dogs in South Lansing.

Ingham County Animal Control responded to a report of two dogs being shot behind the Boys and Girls Club located at 4315 Pleasant Grove Rd on August 4.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two deceased dogs with apparent gunshot wounds. After an investigation, Ingham County Animal Control officers, with assistance from several local law enforcement agencies, were able to identify three suspects involved in this crime.

A report was submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office requesting criminal charges against these three people.

The three alleged people involved were arraigned for the following charges on Nov. 5 and Nov 8:

  • Tommy Allen Thayer o Conspiracy to commit the killing of an animal – Second degree (MCL 750.157A One count) o Killing of an animal – Second degree (MCL 750.50B4 - Two counts) o Carrying concealed weapon (MCL 750.239 – One count) o Felon in possession of a firearm – (MCL 750.224F – One count)
  • Tomi Alaya Thayer o Conspiracy to commit the killing of an animal – Second degree (MCL 750.157A One count) o Aiding and abetting the killing of an animal – Second degree (MCL 750.50B4 - Two counts) o Carrying concealed weapon (MCL 750.239 – One count) o Larceny of a firearm – (MCL 750.227 – One count)
  • Karen Christine Curtis o Conspiracy to commit the killing of an animal – Second degree (MCL 750.157A One count)

Tommy Allen Thayer is being held in the Ingham County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Karen Christine Curtis has been released.

