Whitmer projected to win Governor race for Michigan

Whitmer defeats Republican Tudor Dixon
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press has called the 2022 election for incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who defeated Republican Tudor Dixon in the race for Michigan’s governor.

Whitmer was first elected to Michigan State Senate in 2006 after serving in the Michigan House for six years. In 2018, she defeated Bill Schuette and became the 49th Governor of Michigan.

You can see the full election results across Michigan here.

