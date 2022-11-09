Elissa Slotkin post-election press conference

Candidate in 2022 Michigan Midterm Election.
Candidate in 2022 Michigan Midterm Election.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin will provide remarks and take questions Wednesday afternoon at her East Lansing campaign headquarters.

Election Results

Slotkin faced Senator Tom Barrett in what became the most expensive race in the country for Michigan’s 7th District, which was the subject of redistricting.

Slotkin projected to win House race in Michigan’s 7th District

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
WILX News 10 has team coverage across the state to bring you the latest election news on air...
2022 Michigan election results
Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year when he was fatally shot...
Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store
Proposal 3 passes in Michigan midterms
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Michigan

Latest News

WILX News 10 has team coverage across the state to bring you the latest election news on air...
2022 Michigan election results
Dana Nessel projected to win race for Attorney General
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-3381.
East Lansing police seek 2 in vandalism investigation
“K9 Blaze worked hard with seasoned K9 Handler, Deputy Macomber, to graduate from Mid-Michigan...
Ingham Co. Sheriff welcomes new K9, Blaze
There's a new member of the Ingham County Sheriff's Department: K9 Blaze.
PHOTOS: Ingham Co. Sheriff welcomes new K9, Blaze