Elissa Slotkin post-election press conference

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin will provide remarks and take questions Wednesday afternoon at her East Lansing campaign headquarters.

Slotkin faced Senator Tom Barrett in what became the most expensive race in the country for Michigan’s 7th District, which was the subject of redistricting.

