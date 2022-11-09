Tim Walberg projected to win House race in Michigan’s 5th District

Tim Walberg defeats Bart Goldberg
Tim Walberg
Tim Walberg(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press has called the 2022 election for Republican Tim Walberg, who defeated Democratic Bart Goldberg in the race for Michigan’s 5th District.

Before starting his political career in 1983, Walberg was a minister. He says it’s his conservative values that keep him running. Walberg says he thinks the economy is a big issue facing voters this election. Walberg says voters want to see security at home and at the border, adding his support of farmers.

You can see the full election results across Michigan here.

More:

