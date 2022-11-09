Status of Bills’ Quarterback Unknown

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen...
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during an NFL football game against the Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Bills coach Sean McDermott says Josh Allen will miss practice due to an injury to his throwing elbow, but the star quarterback could play against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. McDermott wouldn’t reveal the severity of the injury and stuck mostly to an opening statement in which he referred to Allen as being day to day. If Allen can’t play, the Bills would turn one of the NFL’s best offenses over to backup Case Keenum. Allen was hurt in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets last weekend.

