Stafford In Concussion Protocol

Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, coach Sean McVay says. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consulting with the Rams’ medical staff, the team confirmed Wednesday. The Rams believe Stafford’s symptoms resulted from action in last Sunday’s 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay, but they haven’t identified a specific hit. McVay said the Rams haven’t determined whether Stafford can play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. John Wolford, a Rams backup since 2019, is likely to start if Stafford can’t go. Stafford has been one of the NFL’s most durable quarterbacks for the past 12 seasons.

Source: Associated Press
