Slotkin projected to win House race in Michigan’s 7th District

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press has called the 2022 election for Democratic Representative Elisa Slotkin, who defeated Republican candidate Tom Barrett in the race for Michigan’s 7th District.

Slotkin served on the White House National Security Council from 2007 to 2009, in the Department of State from 2009 to 2011, and in the Department of Defense from 2011 to 2017. You can see the full election results across Michigan here.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.