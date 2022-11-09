Proposal 3 passes in Michigan midterms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - NBC News has projected that Proposal 3 has passed on the ballot in the 2022 Michigan Midterms.

This past summer was full of protests both for and against abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade back in June, which meant Michigan’s 1931 ban on abortion would potentially be back on the books.

The controversial proposal gives women in Michigan the constitutional amendment guaranteeing women would have the right to choose an abortion and guarantee the right to birth control.

The state legislature would still be allowed to pass late-term abortion bans. You can see the full election results across Michigan here.

