Proposal 2 passes in Michigan midterms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press has projected that Proposal 2 has passed on the ballot in the 2022 Michigan Midterms

Proposal 2 would add several voting and election policies to the Michigan Constitution. It would also add language regarding additional voting-related rights.

Proposal 2 would add the following policies to the constitution:

Creating a nine-day early voting period

Allowing for a signed affidavit or photo identification to vote

Requiring that military and overseas ballots postmarked by election day are counted

Providing voters with a right to request an absentee ballot

Requiring the state to fund prepaid stamps and a tracking system for absentee ballots

Requiring the state to fund a number of absentee ballots drop boxes

Providing that local governments can accept charitable and in-kind donations to assist with running elections as long as donations are disclosed and aren’t from foreign entities

Providing that election officials are responsible for election audits, requiring election audits to be conducted in public, and requiring election results to be certified based on votes cast.

You can see the full election results across Michigan here.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.