Proposal 2 passes in Michigan midterms

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press has projected that Proposal 2 has passed on the ballot in the 2022 Michigan Midterms

Proposal 2 would add several voting and election policies to the Michigan Constitution. It would also add language regarding additional voting-related rights.

Proposal 2 would add the following policies to the constitution:

  • Creating a nine-day early voting period
  • Allowing for a signed affidavit or photo identification to vote
  • Requiring that military and overseas ballots postmarked by election day are counted
  • Providing voters with a right to request an absentee ballot
  • Requiring the state to fund prepaid stamps and a tracking system for absentee ballots
  • Requiring the state to fund a number of absentee ballots drop boxes
  • Providing that local governments can accept charitable and in-kind donations to assist with running elections as long as donations are disclosed and aren’t from foreign entities
  • Providing that election officials are responsible for election audits, requiring election audits to be conducted in public, and requiring election results to be certified based on votes cast.

You can see the full election results across Michigan here.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year when he was fatally shot...
Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store
WILX News 10 has team coverage across the state to bring you the latest election news on air...
2022 Michigan election results
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Man found dead in Lansing Township

Latest News

Candidate in 2022 Michigan Midterm Election.
Governor Whitmer to hold reelection victory speech following projected win
Proposal 1 passes in Michigan midterms
Warmer Temperatures Today
Candidate in 2022 Michigan Midterm Election.
Slotkin projected to win House race in Michigan’s 7th District