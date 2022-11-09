Proposal 1 passes in Michigan midterms

(Sara Schulz, WILX | Sara Schulz, WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press has projected that Proposal 1 has passed on the ballot in the 2022 Michigan Midterms.

Proposal 1 is proposed to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state offices and change the state legislator term limit to 12 total years in the legislature.

Provide that elected state legislative and state executive officials must file annual financial disclosure reports on their income, assets, liabilities, gifts from lobbyists, positions held in certain organizations, and agreements on future employment. You can see the full election results across Michigan here.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year when he was fatally shot...
Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store
WILX News 10 has team coverage across the state to bring you the latest election news on air...
2022 Michigan election results
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Man found dead in Lansing Township

Latest News

Candidate in 2022 Michigan Midterm Election.
Governor Whitmer to hold reelection victory speech following projected win
Proposal 2 passes in Michigan midterms
Warmer Temperatures Today
Candidate in 2022 Michigan Midterm Election.
Slotkin projected to win House race in Michigan’s 7th District