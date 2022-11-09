Proposal 1 passes in Michigan midterms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press has projected that Proposal 1 has passed on the ballot in the 2022 Michigan Midterms.

Proposal 1 is proposed to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state offices and change the state legislator term limit to 12 total years in the legislature.

Provide that elected state legislative and state executive officials must file annual financial disclosure reports on their income, assets, liabilities, gifts from lobbyists, positions held in certain organizations, and agreements on future employment. You can see the full election results across Michigan here.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.