Police search for trailer stolen in Eaton Rapids

Police are looking for a trailer that was stolen in Eaton Rapids on Nov. 1, 2022.
Police are looking for a trailer that was stolen in Eaton Rapids on Nov. 1, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Eaton Rapids are looking for a trailer that was stolen Nov. 1.

According to authorities, the trailer was stolen by either a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.

Police describe the trailer as a dual-axel gray or silver Discovery Endeavor with the Michigan license plate D733269. The trailer is missing both fenders.

Photos of the trailer and the suspect vehicle can be seen above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton Rapids Police Department at 517-237-3780.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
WILX News 10 has team coverage across the state to bring you the latest election news on air...
2022 Michigan election results
Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year when he was fatally shot...
Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store
Proposal 3 passes in Michigan midterms
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Michigan

Latest News

Daniel Banegas
Lansing police seek missing 23-year-old man
WILX News 10 has team coverage across the state to bring you the latest election news on air...
2022 Michigan election results
Dana Nessel projected to win race for Attorney General
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-3381.
East Lansing police seek 2 in vandalism investigation