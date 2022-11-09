Police search for trailer stolen in Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Eaton Rapids are looking for a trailer that was stolen Nov. 1.

According to authorities, the trailer was stolen by either a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.

Police describe the trailer as a dual-axel gray or silver Discovery Endeavor with the Michigan license plate D733269. The trailer is missing both fenders.

Photos of the trailer and the suspect vehicle can be seen above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton Rapids Police Department at 517-237-3780.

