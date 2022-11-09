MSU Hoops Signs Four

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo received four signed letters of intent Wednesday morning prior to his team’s departure to San Diego to face Gonzaga on Friday. The 2023 class consists of Xavier Booker from Indianapolis, Coen Carr from East Point, Georgia, Jeremy Fears from Joliet, Illinois and Gehrig Normand from North Richland Hills, Texas. The class is ranked number three nationally at the moment by 247 sports.

