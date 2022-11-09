McNamara Undergoes Surgery

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Cade McNamara before an NCAA...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Cade McNamara before an NCAA football game against Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara posted on Instagram Wednesday he has undergone knee surgery. There is no extra word on whether he can play any time the remainder of this season. McNamara, a co captain, was injured in game three against Connecticut and has not returned leaving the starting role to J. J. McCarthy. McNamara started all 14 games last season leading Michigan to a 12-2 record and he has one more season of eligibility.

