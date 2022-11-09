Man gets prison for placing explosives outside phone stores

A northern Michigan man who placed pipe bombs outside phone stores because he was upset with “immoral content” on phones and TV has been sent to prison
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan man who said he placed pipe bombs outside phone stores because he was upset with “immoral content” on phones and TV was sentenced Wednesday to more than six years in prison.

John D. Allen's crimes of “extortion and attempted destruction of cellphone stores were incredibly dangerous,” Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Michael Buckley said in a court filing.

Allen, 76, was accused of placing explosives and threatening notes outside phone stores in Sault Ste. Marie and Cheboygan. “HJ” and “Handcuff Johnny” were written on the boxes, apparently references to Allen. No one was hurt.

Allen, who lives in Whittemore, pleaded guilty to extortion and attempted destruction of a building.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington in Bay City sentenced him to 6 1/4 years in prison.

“He acted alone and does not understand why he made those threats and demands when he knew he couldn’t actually stop pornography,” defense attorney Stevens Jacobs said in a court filing.

Allen will get credit for more than a year already spent in custody.

Most Read

Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
WILX News 10 has team coverage across the state to bring you the latest election news on air...
2022 Michigan election results
Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year when he was fatally shot...
Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store
Proposal 3 passes in Michigan midterms
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Michigan

Latest News

Former Gov. Rick Snyder
Ex-Michigan governor wins appeal over Flint water testimony
Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer pledges focus on Michigan economy after reelection
Inmate gets 28 years in killing of fellow Michigan inmate
Zahra, Bernstein reelected to Michigan Supreme Court