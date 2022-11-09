Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson post-election press conference
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held an in-person press conference in Detroit Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on Michigan’s election.
Benson faced Republican Kristina Karamo in the race for Secretary of State.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.