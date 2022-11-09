Lansing police seek missing 23-year-old man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 23-year-old man.

According to authorities, Daniel Banegas was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.

He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police said Banegas is known to hang around Eastwood Town Center, Downtown Lansing and East Lansing. He was last seen on Green Street, just north of Grand River Avenue.

Anyone who has seen Daniel Banegas or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

More: Missing In Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.