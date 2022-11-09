Lansing police seek missing 23-year-old man

Daniel Banegas
Daniel Banegas(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 23-year-old man.

According to authorities, Daniel Banegas was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.

He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police said Banegas is known to hang around Eastwood Town Center, Downtown Lansing and East Lansing. He was last seen on Green Street, just north of Grand River Avenue.

Anyone who has seen Daniel Banegas or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

More: Missing In Michigan

