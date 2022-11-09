Jocelyn Benson projected to win Secretary of State for Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - NBC News has called the 2022 election for Jocelyn Benson, who defeated Republican candidate Kristina Karamo in the race for Michigan’s Secretary of State.

Benson was elected in 2018 as the 43rd SOS and the first Democrat to hold the position of Secretary of State since 1995. Benson received her JD from Harvard Law School where she was a general editor of the Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties Law Review. Benson was appointed dean of Wayne State Law School in December 2012 and created the Military Spouses of Michigan.

You can see the full election results across Michigan here.

